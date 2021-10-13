Climate Threat Is Biggest Threat to Humanity: WHO Report | Inside Edition

Climate Threat Is Biggest Threat to Humanity: WHO Report

News
Earth
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:43 AM PDT, October 13, 2021

The World Health Organization consulted hundreds of organizations and experts in a new report that details the giant threat that climate change poses.

A new report by the World Health Organization warns that climate change is the “single biggest health threat facing humanity,” and the people that will be most impacted by it are low-income communities, CBS News reported.

The threats that climate change poses are deaths from frequent extreme weather — including storms, floods and heat waves, disease-spreading, food and water contamination, mental health issues, and disruption of food systems.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on the intimate and delicate links between humans, animals and our environment," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a news release. "The same unsustainable choices that are killing our planet are killing people."

Air health is also a huge threat to the environment and human health. In September WHO changed the global air-quality guidelines for the first time since 2005.

The report, which consulted over 150 organizations and 400 experts and health professionals, listed recommendations to help society prevent these conditions from worsening.

Therecommendations include reimagining urban environments and transit systems; promoting "healthy, sustainable, and resilient" food supply systems; and committing to a "healthy, green, and just recovery" from COVID-19 that includes global access to vaccines and steps to prevent future pandemics, CBS News reported.

Related Stories 

2021 Newborns May Face ‘Unprecedented’ Disasters Caused by Climate Change
20-Story Skyscraper in Swedish Town That’s Made Entirely of Wood Is Helping Combat Climate Change
Artist Ruben Orozco’s Drowning Girl Sculpture in Spanish River Sparks Conversation About Climate Change
Teen Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Takes Message on Zero-Carbon YachtInspirational

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Hero Neighbors Rush to Save Couple From Inferno After Plane Crashes Into Their San Diego Home
Hero Neighbors Rush to Save Couple From Inferno After Plane Crashes Into Their San Diego Home
1

Hero Neighbors Rush to Save Couple From Inferno After Plane Crashes Into Their San Diego Home

Heroes
Winning Pumpkin of World Championship Weigh-Off Comes in at Nearly a Ton
Winning Pumpkin of World Championship Weigh-Off Comes in at Nearly a Ton
2

Winning Pumpkin of World Championship Weigh-Off Comes in at Nearly a Ton

Offbeat
Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Says Teton County Coroner
Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Says Teton County Coroner
3

Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Says Teton County Coroner

Crime
City of Daphne, Alabama, Cautions Its Residents to Be on Lookout for Alligators Displaced by Recent Storms
City of Daphne, Alabama, Cautions Its Residents to Be on Lookout for Alligators Displaced by Recent Storms
4

City of Daphne, Alabama, Cautions Its Residents to Be on Lookout for Alligators Displaced by Recent Storms

Animals
Elk That's Been Wandering With Tire Around Its Neck for 2 Years Finally Gets It Removed
Elk That's Been Wandering With Tire Around Its Neck for 2 Years Finally Gets It Removed
5

Elk That's Been Wandering With Tire Around Its Neck for 2 Years Finally Gets It Removed

Animals