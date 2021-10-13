Climate Threat Is Biggest Threat to Humanity: WHO Report

A new report by the World Health Organization warns that climate change is the “single biggest health threat facing humanity,” and the people that will be most impacted by it are low-income communities, CBS News reported.

The threats that climate change poses are deaths from frequent extreme weather — including storms, floods and heat waves, disease-spreading, food and water contamination, mental health issues, and disruption of food systems.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on the intimate and delicate links between humans, animals and our environment," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a news release. "The same unsustainable choices that are killing our planet are killing people."

Air health is also a huge threat to the environment and human health. In September WHO changed the global air-quality guidelines for the first time since 2005.

The report, which consulted over 150 organizations and 400 experts and health professionals, listed recommendations to help society prevent these conditions from worsening.

Therecommendations include reimagining urban environments and transit systems; promoting "healthy, sustainable, and resilient" food supply systems; and committing to a "healthy, green, and just recovery" from COVID-19 that includes global access to vaccines and steps to prevent future pandemics, CBS News reported.

