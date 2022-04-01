A base jumper is lucky to be alive after experiencing a parachute malfunction while leaping off a cliff in Arizona.

Johnni Dijulius, 29, was flying 50 miles an hour when his parachute opened. Suddenly, it twisted, causing him to slam into the rocky cliffside. The scary incident was caught on camera.

“My number one goal was to keep my head from hitting. I didn't want to get knocked out,” Dijulius said.

The daredevil kept falling and used his feet to brace himself. He wound up landing in a rocky crevice 50 feet from the ground and untangled himself. He grabbed his cellphone and called his buddies who had already landed.

“I can climb down, but I'm going to have to ungear. It's going to be sketchy,” Dijulius told them.

He climbed down the cliff with no ropes or safety harness. When he got to about 10 feet above ground, he jumped into some bushes. Luckily, he wasn’t injured.

Dijulius has jumped off bridges, buildings and some other jaw-dropping stunts. He says he will base jump again even after the close call.

