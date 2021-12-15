A 70-year-old Virginia man has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor trespassing after cops say he BASE jumped off Washington, D.C.-area skyscrapers, the Washington Post reported.

Fairfax County Police say Chuck Moeser trespassed and BASE jumped from buildings on the Capital One campus near the McLean Metro station in October 2021. Authorities say he performed another leap previously in April 2020.

Cops believe it was Moeser who performed the jumps earlier this year and in April 2020 after videos circulated on social media including his personal Facebook account, which Washington Post says have been removed.

Moeser has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor trespassing. He has not issued a plea and is due in court in February, according to the Fairfax County Courts. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney.

If found guilty, each trespassing charge carries a fine and a sentence of up to 12 months in prison.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to Moeser for comment on this story but has not heard back.

Moeser, however, did speak to the Washington Post and denied any wrongdoing on Tuesday.

“This whole thing is ridiculous. I don’t get how you can get arrested for something when no one had told me I had trespassed,” Moeser said. “I don’t think they have any proof I did anything like that.”

Chuck Moeser’s son, Lee, has also been charged in connection with the jump last year, police said.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Lee Moeser for comment on this story and his not heard back. It is unknown if he has obtained an attorney.

BASE jumping is a sport for thrill-seekers who jump from a building or tall structure like a mountain or cliff with a parachute, and it is not a crime in Virginia, Authorities in the state try to discourage it because it can result in fatalities and possibly injure people on the ground, the Washington Post reported.

Chuck Moeser has been on the police’s radar for a number of years, according to the Washington Post.

The grandfather was reportedly the cops’ prime suspect in several BASE jumps from some of the D.C. area’s tallest buildings before 2020. However, the statute of limitations for trespassing expired as police were investigating him, the Washington Post reported. If he was the jumper, he got away with as many as six leaps, the Washington Post reported.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Fairfax County Police police for comment on this story and has not heard back.

