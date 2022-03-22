Boston Teacher Survives Smashing Into Rocks While Cliff-Jumping in Italy

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:29 AM PDT, March 22, 2022

Jamie Brotsky fractured a vertebrae and shattered both her feet in the fall, but she survived.

A Boston preschool teacher’s dream vacation turned into a nightmare after she jumped off a cliff and smashed into jagged rocks on the way down.

Jamie Brotsky, 29, was visiting the coastal region of Italy when the harrowing accident happened at a scenic tourist spot.

“It was the type of jump where you have to run, jump and clear the rocks to make it into the water. And I hesitated, and I knew in that moment, ‘You are about to get hurt,’” Brotsky said. 

After Brotsky bounced off the rocks on the cliffside and landed in the water, medics rushed to her aid. She fractured a vertebrae and shattered both her feet in the fall. But miraculously, she survived. 

When she was flown back to the U.S., doctors feared she might never walk again. Her left foot had to be reconstructed and she still needs more surgery.

Against all odds, Brotsky fought her way back to health. She even went cliff-jumping again — this time in Hawaii.

But that awful day on a cliff in Italy still haunts her. 

Related Stories

College Student Survives Fall Off Pennsylvania Cliff That Took the Life of Her 'Soulmate'
Colorado Dog Missing for 2 Weeks Rescued From Cliff
California Man Drives Off Highway 1 Cliff Into the Ocean Is Rescued After Cop Notices Skid Marks on the Road
Cliff Diver Finds Lost Wedding Ring and Reunites It With Owner 13 Months LaterNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Ketanji Brown Jackson's US Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings Begin in Historic Process
Ketanji Brown Jackson's US Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings Begin in Historic Process
1

Ketanji Brown Jackson's US Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings Begin in Historic Process

Politics
Virginia Reporter Sierra Jenkins Discovered to Be Killed in Shooting After Editor Calls Her to Cover the Crime
Virginia Reporter Sierra Jenkins Discovered to Be Killed in Shooting After Editor Calls Her to Cover the Crime
2

Virginia Reporter Sierra Jenkins Discovered to Be Killed in Shooting After Editor Calls Her to Cover the Crime

Crime
Plagued With COVID-Related PTSD and Burnout, the Healthcare Worker's Vocation to Help Endures Even 2 Years On
Plagued With COVID-Related PTSD and Burnout, the Healthcare Worker's Vocation to Help Endures Even 2 Years On
3

Plagued With COVID-Related PTSD and Burnout, the Healthcare Worker's Vocation to Help Endures Even 2 Years On

Health
Couple Hoping Their Spud Makes Guinness 'World Largest Potato' Finds Out Its Not a Potato
Couple Hoping Their Spud Makes Guinness 'World Largest Potato' Finds Out Its Not a Potato
4

Couple Hoping Their Spud Makes Guinness 'World Largest Potato' Finds Out Its Not a Potato

Offbeat
China Sent Agents to 'Stalk, Harass and Spy On' Dissidents Living in the US, DOJ Says
China Sent Agents to 'Stalk, Harass and Spy On' Dissidents Living in the US, DOJ Says
5

China Sent Agents to 'Stalk, Harass and Spy On' Dissidents Living in the US, DOJ Says

Politics