CNN Reporter Sara Sidner Breaks Down Giving Live Report on LA COVID-19 Deaths

CNN reporter Sara Sidner broke down in tears Tuesday while giving a live report on COVID-19 deaths in Los Angeles. “You know, this is the tenth hospital that I have been — I’m sorry,” she said before pausing and getting choked up.

“I apologize,” Sidner continued. “I am trying to get through this. This is the tenth hospital that I have been in. To see the way that these families have to live after this and the heartache that goes so far and so wide, it's really hard to take.”

She then apologized to “New Day” anchor Alisyn Camerota.

"No apology needed," Camerota said. "We've been watching your reporting on the ground. Throughout this horrific year, and we have all been struck by the grief."

In LA County, one person dies of COVID-19 every 8 minutes.

