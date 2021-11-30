CNN's Chris Cuomo Suspended After Advising Brother Andrew Cuomo During Sex Misconduct Scandal

Just months after former Governor Andrew Cuomo stepped down in disgrace amid sexual harassment allegations, his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, has been suspended from his role at the network indefinitely.

"The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense," CNN said in a statement Tuesday.

"The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions. When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly," the statement continued.

Noting the network understood Chris Cuomo was in a "unique situation" and would prioritize his family, CNN said "these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

Chris Cuomo's suspension comes after it was learned Andrew Cuomo’s top advisor, Melissa DeRosa, sent the CNN anchor an email at the height of the scandal, saying: “Rumor going around from Politico. One to two more people coming out tomorrow...Can you check your sources?"

"On it," Chris Cuomo replied.

Chris Cuomo also apparently checked out accuser Anna Ruch, who said Gov. Cuomo kissed her without her permission at a friend's wedding.

"I have a lead on the wedding girl," Chris informed DeRosa.

The new revelations appear to contradict what Chris Cuomo said in August, that he “never made calls to the press about [his] brother’s situation."

On Tuesday, fellow CNN host Brian Stelter joined in the criticism of his colleague, writing "Monday's revelations cast some doubt on [Chris Cuomo's] statement about his interactions with the press."

Prior to announcing Chris Cuomo's suspension, CNN said the new information deserves "thorough review and consideration" and they will be "seeking additional clarity...over the next several days."

Chris Cuomo did not say anything about the ongoing drama during his show Monday.

Newly-released video shows several of Gov. Cuomo's accusers giving sworn depositions about the harassment claims.

The former governor has denied any wrongdoing and has said he never sexually harassed anyone.

