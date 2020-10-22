CNN’s Chris Cuomo Under Fire for Allegedly Not Wearing Mask in Apartment Building

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is under fire for allegedly not wearing a mask in his New York City apartment building, according to a purported leaked letter from the building's management, Fox News reported.



"You have been observed entering and exiting the building and riding the elevator without the required face coverings. Even though staff members have asked you to comply with this requirement, you have refused to do so,” the letter reportedly said.





Cuomo, who battled COVID-19 over the summer at his home in the Hamptons, was threatened with a $500 fine in the letter which was reportedly delivered to him in August.He has been repeatedly telling viewers the importance of wearing a mask. Cuomo is now being called out by some, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Man Mentioned in Chris Cuomo's 'Loser, Fat-Tire Biker' Radio Rant Comes Forward to Tell His Side of Story

Who Is 'Fredo'? Was Chris Cuomo Called an Ethnic Slur?

CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Saves Man From Drowning in Riptide: 'I Didn't Think, I Just Went In'