Colombian Designer Nidia Garzon Makes Clothing Creations for Chickens

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:25 AM PST, November 28, 2021

Nidia says she started creating outfits for fine feathered friends several years ago when she lived in Canada. 

Nidia Garzon designs and makes clothing. But they aren’t for humans, they are for pets — particularly birds. 

The Colombian entrepreneur says she started creating outfits for fine feathered friends several years ago when she lived in Canada.  

Reportedly, some Canadians clothe their birds since it can get so cold there. After Nidia moved back to Colombia to be closer to family, she kept on making the ensembles.

Her business, Creaciones Perlita, offers a range of avian couture as well as fashionable attire for dogs, cats, and rabbits.

Nidia says she uses recycled materials from clothing manufacturers and dressmakers, so the environmental impact is minimal. 

As expected, demand is high for Nidia’s creations.

