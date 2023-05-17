Colorado Driver Tries to Switch Places With Dog After Getting Pulled Over: Cops

First Published: 12:44 PM PDT, May 17, 2023

The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning, cops said.

Every dog has its day but one in particular was in the driver’s seat ready to take the rap for his owner.

A Colorado driver was pulled over for speeding, and authorities allege he was drunk and tried to switch seats with his dog Saturday night when he was pulled over, cops said.

The Springfield Police Department posted Sunday on Facebook that one of their officers watched a driver moving around his vehicle before getting out on the passenger side when he was pulled over in town.

Springfield, which has a population of 1,300, is in Colorado’s Eastern Plains, according to The Guardian.

Cops say that the driver was going 52 mph in a 30-mph zone and was initially pulled over for speeding.

Cops said the man attempted to switch places with his dog, who was in the passenger seat, as the SPD officer approached the vehicle.

The only human in the car then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving, cops said.

Cops allege the man showed clear signs of intoxication and when asked about his alcohol consumption, he ran from the officer. He got within 20 yards away from the vehicle before being apprehended, cops said.

The driver, who was traveling from Las Animas to Pueblo, got lost in Springfield and was found to have two active warrants for his arrest out of Pueblo, according to Springfield Police.

The Baca County Sheriff’s Office later responded to the call and assisted with the arrest. The driver was taken to the hospital, where he was medically cleared, and then booked into the Baca County Jail for his warrants and charged with; driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding 20-24 over, and resisting arrest.

The dog was given to an acquaintance of the driver while the party was in jail, cops said.

The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning, cops said.

