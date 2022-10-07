A Colorado woman has been arrested after cops say she allegedly tied up, choked, and slashed a date she met on Tinder before ordering food from DoorDash, the New York Post reported.

Lauren Marie Dooley, 22, was arrested and charged last week and faces a slew of charges including kidnapping, assault, and false imprisonment, according to an affidavit obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The incident occurred last week after cops say Dooley met a man on Tinder and invited him over to her apartment in Colorado Springs, according to Local 12.

After the 21-year-old man arrived at her apartment, she took off his clothes and performed oral sex on him, Local 12 reported.

Dooley duct-taped the man’s wrists and ankles together, and according to the affidavit “[The victim] found it odd, but consented to it.” She then demanded that he get in the bedroom, to which the victim “no longer consented to staying at the residence,” the affidavit said.

Dooley had also produced a knife, according to the affidavit, which caused the victim to fear what would happen if he didn’t follow her demands.

She cut him with the knife and choked him, the affidavit stated.

“Lauren climbed on top of him and proceeded to use the knife to cut his left shoulder. Lauren then used both her hands to apply direct pressure [the victim’s] to throat for approximately 20 seconds, making it difficult to breath [sic],” the affidavit reads. “Lauren stopped, but only to procure a belt that she then placed around [the victim’s] neck. She tightened the belt for another 20 seconds, once more making it difficult to breath [sic]. When she took it off, she checked [the victim’s] neck for a pulse.”

Dooley then ordered food from DoorDash and threatened to kill her date if he screamed at the delivery driver, the New York Post reported.

After eating her food, she got into bed with her date. He then managed to escape by cutting off the duct tape, As he fled the apartment, he knocked into a table, which woke Dooley up. He ran out of the apartment and was able to call police, the affidavit said.

Officers found the victim in the apartment complex parking lot naked before entering Dooley’s apartment, where “they observed a kitchen knife near the bed, several blood soaked rags and blood all over the bathtub,” according to the affidavit.

Dooley was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and menacing.

She has only made an initial court appearance and posted a $25,000 bond, according to court records obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

She is due back in court for a hearing next week where it is expected she will be asked to enter a plea.

In a statement to Inside Edition Digital, a Tinder spokesperson said, "What's been reported is terrible and is something no person should go through. We will fully cooperate with law enforcement to provide information that would be helpful to them for their investigation."

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Dooley's attorney for comment and has not heard back.

