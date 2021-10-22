Colorado Man Sues Dating Website for Not Having Enough Female Users: Lawsuit
Ian Cross, 29, wanted to meet singles his age and was allegedly told by a sales person that there would be plenty, but after paying nearly $10,000 for a membership, he found there were just five active female users aged 18 to 35, the lawsuit states.
What happens when there really aren’t enough fish in the sea? A Colorado man is suing The Denver Dating Co. for allegedly not having enough women using the platform.
Ian Cross, 29, says he paid $9,409.80 for a membership to the matchmaking service then “discovered there were only five women in the 18 to 35 range active in the database,” the lawsuit stated, according to KDVR.
Cross said he was interested in meeting single women around his age, and was told there was a “huge number of single women in the 25 to 35 age range” due to a pandemic-related “wave of breakups,” the lawsuit alleges, quoting the conversation, according to the Denver Post.
According to the lawsuit, he then paid for the membership, started using the online platform in February and then found only five women in that age range active on the website.
Cross’s attorney said he reported the problem to the company and requested a refund, but after some discussion, the company stopped responding, the Denver Post reported.
The Nevada-based company is owned by HMZ Group, and touts an all-inclusive, personalized service that supports its users by screening candidates to make sure “they are employed, financially stable.”
The Denver Dating Co. did not respond to Inside Edition Digital’s request for comment.
