Behold the Christmas Porta-Potty. The 7-and-a-half-foot-tall loo is adorned with Christmas lights to brighten holiday spirits.

It’s the brainchild of Kirk Erikson from Gilbert, Arizona.

Last year, when construction at Kirk’s neighbor’s house necessitated a Johnny-on-the-spot, rather than ruin the Christmas vibe, Kirk and his neighbors made the potty all pretty.

So this year, Kirk rented his own Porta-Potty and put it in front of his house, and everybody has been pitched in to make the outhouse festive.

And the little latrine has become quite a popular destination.

Thankfully, no one’s been using the jolly John for its originally intended purpose.

They’re saving it for Santa.

Related Stories