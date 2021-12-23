Community in Arizona Decorates Porta-Potty for the Christmas Season
The decoration is the brainchild of Kirk Erikson from Gilbert, Arizona.
Behold the Christmas Porta-Potty. The 7-and-a-half-foot-tall loo is adorned with Christmas lights to brighten holiday spirits.
It’s the brainchild of Kirk Erikson from Gilbert, Arizona.
Last year, when construction at Kirk’s neighbor’s house necessitated a Johnny-on-the-spot, rather than ruin the Christmas vibe, Kirk and his neighbors made the potty all pretty.
So this year, Kirk rented his own Porta-Potty and put it in front of his house, and everybody has been pitched in to make the outhouse festive.
And the little latrine has become quite a popular destination.
Thankfully, no one’s been using the jolly John for its originally intended purpose.
They’re saving it for Santa.
