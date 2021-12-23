Community in Arizona Decorates Porta-Potty for the Christmas Season

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 6:42 AM PST, December 23, 2021

The decoration is the brainchild of Kirk Erikson from Gilbert, Arizona.

Behold the Christmas Porta-Potty. The 7-and-a-half-foot-tall loo is adorned with Christmas lights to brighten holiday spirits.

It’s the brainchild of Kirk Erikson from Gilbert, Arizona.

Last year, when construction at Kirk’s neighbor’s house necessitated a Johnny-on-the-spot, rather than ruin the Christmas vibe, Kirk and his neighbors made the potty all pretty. 

So this year, Kirk rented his own Porta-Potty and put it in front of his house, and everybody has been pitched in to make the outhouse festive.

And the little latrine has become quite a popular destination.

Thankfully, no one’s been using the jolly John for its originally intended purpose.

They’re saving it for Santa.

Related Stories

Christmas Pinatas Are Smashed During the Holiday Season in Mexico: Here’s Why
Poisonous Snake Slithers Out of Christmas Tree Family Had Decorated Only Hours Earlier
Man Charged With Arson for Burning Down Christmas Tree Outside Fox News
Meet ‘Nana Baubles,’ Who Owns a Record-Setting Amount of Christmas OrnamentsOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

3 Florida Teens Arrested One Week After Allegedly Making Threats of Violence at Their Schools
3 Florida Teens Arrested One Week After Allegedly Making Threats of Violence at Their Schools
1

3 Florida Teens Arrested One Week After Allegedly Making Threats of Violence at Their Schools

Crime
Viral TikToks Show Truckers Boycotting Colorado After Driver Sentenced to 110 Years in Prison for Fatal Crash
Viral TikToks Show Truckers Boycotting Colorado After Driver Sentenced to 110 Years in Prison for Fatal Crash
2

Viral TikToks Show Truckers Boycotting Colorado After Driver Sentenced to 110 Years in Prison for Fatal Crash

Crime
Boy Who Saved Sister From Dog Attack Visited Tom Holland and ‘Spider-Man’ Cast on Set
Boy Who Saved Sister From Dog Attack Visited Tom Holland and ‘Spider-Man’ Cast on Set
3

Boy Who Saved Sister From Dog Attack Visited Tom Holland and ‘Spider-Man’ Cast on Set

Inspirational
Utah Man Arrested in Connection to Disappearance of Madelyn Allen; Authorities Found Her Covered in Coal
Utah Man Arrested in Connection to Disappearance of Madelyn Allen; Authorities Found Her Covered in Coal
4

Utah Man Arrested in Connection to Disappearance of Madelyn Allen; Authorities Found Her Covered in Coal

Crime
Colorado Dog Missing for 2 Weeks Rescued From Cliff
Colorado Dog Missing for 2 Weeks Rescued From Cliff
5

Colorado Dog Missing for 2 Weeks Rescued From Cliff

Animals