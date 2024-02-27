Concerns About College Campus Safety on the Rise After 4 Students Slain in 2 Weeks

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:19 PM PST, February 27, 2024

“It’s target-rich for the bad guys. It is a soft target. There’s really no police presence,” former NYPD detective Michael Alcazar tells Inside Edition.

A chilling wave of murders of college students has been raising concern about violence on campus after four students were slain in two weeks. 

Parents send their children to college expecting them to be safe on campus, but since January, there has been an unusual surge in murders, rapes, and other serious crimes on college campuses across the nation.

“It’s target-rich for the bad guys. It is a soft target. There’s really no police presence,” former NYPD detective Michael Alcazar tells Inside Edition.

Questions are being raised about how colleges choose roommates for students.

At the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs, a music student and his girlfriend were fatally shot in his dorm, police say, in a dispute with his roommate over cleaning a messy room.

Sam Knopp’s roommate, 24-year-old Nicolas Jordan, was charged with two counts of murder.

“There was an argument over a bag of trash Knopp places near Jordan’s door. Jordan threatened Knopp and said he would kill him if he was asked to take out the trash again,” court documents say.

The Roommate App was founded by Ben Porter. It matches college students with roommates. Porter says students often have no say in who they live with.

“We might not realize the person that we are living with may actually be dangerous to us,” Porter says. 

Over the weekend in Kentucky, an 18-year-old student at Campbellsville University was found strangled to death in his dorm room.

Josiah Kilman was a member of the Christian college’s wrestling team. Police have charged another member of the wrestling team, 21-year-old Zeke Escalera, with murder.

National outrage is growing over the murder of nursing student Laken Riley at the University of Georgia. Riley was beaten to death on a jogging track on campus.

Police arrested Jose Ibarra, 26, for her murder.

Authorities say Ibarra, from Venezuela, crossed the border into Texas in 2021. He was arrested in New York City last year for child endangerment but was released and fled to Georgia.

Related Stories

Former Cop Who Killed Wife Tells ‘Sick’ Joke During Jail Interview
Nex Benedict Tells Cop '3 of Them Came at Me' in New Bodycam Footage
Mystery as Mom of Missing Madalina Cojocari Skips Court Arraignment
New Peacock Documentary Examines Mind of Killer Joran van der Sloot Crime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death
What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death
1

What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death

Crime
Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse
Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse
2

Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse

Crime
Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down
Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down
3

Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down

News
Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.
Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.
4

Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.

Crime
Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence
Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence
5

Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence

Crime