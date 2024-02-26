Former police officer Drew Peterson, who was found guilty of murdering one of his wives and suspected of being involved in the disappearance of another, spoke out in a jail interview and made a joke about possibly murdering the interviewer. She spoke with Inside Edition about that moment.

NewsNation’s TV host Ashleigh Banfield conducted a prison interview with the notorious ex-cop, who told her, “I promise unless you marry me, I won’t kill you. I’m making a joke.”

“I was a little stunned,’” Banfield tells Inside Edition.

The 70-year-old father-of-four was convicted of murdering his ex-wife, Kathleen Savio, in 2012. He is serving a 38-year sentence.

Peterson’s fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, has been missing for 17 years.

Peterson said he does not want his children to believe he killed their mothers.

“I do not want my kids to think that about me,” Peterson told Banfield. “I want them to know the truth and believe the truth.”

Peterson appeared to have aged drastically during his time in prison.

“I was astounded when I saw him. I couldn’t believe it was Drew Peterson walking towards me. He’s using a cane. He is a shadow of his former self,” Banfield says.

Banfield's interview with Peterson is set to air Monday and Tuesday.