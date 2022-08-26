Congress has admitted it does not believe all UFOs are “man-made,” according to an addendum report to the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 — a budget that governs America’s services that are kept out of the public eye.

Over the years, many first-hand reports and investigations regarding UFOs — or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, as the government calls them — have emerged.

In more recent history, evidence has been supported and corroborated by the politicians and government.

This includes a leaked video shown on CNN that was confirmed by the Pentagon as being authentic. In 2021, Senator Marco Rubio — the vice chair of the Senate Select Committee overseeing intelligence that issued the report — said openly that he wants the origin of the UFO sightings to be determined, according to Politico.

Now, Congress is openly discussing the unknown origin of lights and UAPs in addition to their efforts to figure it out, according to the recently released report.

In the report, Congress made two claims regarding UFOs:

The first claim said, “cross-domain transmedium threats to the United States national security are expanding exponentially,” openly sharing that these sightings are increasing with frequency.

The second claim in the report is that Congress wants to distinguish between UFOs that are indeed made by humans and those that are not.

According to Vice, a bipartisan group of U.S. legislators have been urging the Pentagon to figure out the origin of these various reported sightings.

In 2021, the Department of Defense detailed more than 100 of these sightings that they investigated in a report.

The Pentagon announced in July that it was opening the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) to investigate threats from “anomalous, unidentified space, airborne, submerged and transmedium objects,” according to a press release from the office.

After the research in 2021, the Pentagon was unable to explain some of what was found with their current mediums and scientific models, and have now received the additional time and money they requested from Congress, according to Vice.

The outlet reports that now Congress is asking the Pentagon to focus their efforts solely on the sightings and objects that were not man-made.

Related Stories