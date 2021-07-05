Congressman Urges Government to Hold Public Hearings on UFO Sightings | Inside Edition

Congressman Urges Government to Hold Public Hearings on UFO Sightings

Offbeat
UFO in the EifelUFO in the Eifel
Getty Images
By Taneasha White
First Published: 10:15 AM PDT, July 5, 2021

Democratic Congressman André Carson said on "Face the Nation" that the UFO or "UAP" sightings that the Pentagon has confirmed should be further examined as, he said, they pose a risk to national safety.

Democratic Congressman André Carson of Indiana said that he hopes to have public hearings in regards to UFO sightings.

Carson, chair of the House Intelligence Committee’s counterintelligence and counterproliferation subcommittee, said in a recent interview with “Face of the Nation” he wants these hearings to occur in the “very near future.”

A recent report was released from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence responding to instances of "unidentified aerial phenomena" or UAP sightings, but was largely inconclusive. 

Carson said in the interview that these unidentified objects pose a risk, especially considering that many of the sightings have been near military zones.

"We don't want our adversaries to have, one, a technological advance over us in terms of what they can do with their capabilities," he said.

The Congressman questions the origin of the objects, saying that a wide range of potential explanations should be taken into effect. “...we still can't rule out that 2-6% that could be something we can't explain, maybe even otherworldly." he said.

Related Stories

Are UFOs Real? No Evidence of Alien Spacecrafts Found But 120 Sightings Are Still Unexplained, Officials Say
Public Demands to Know What the Government Has on File Following UFO Sighting Reports
Pentagon Launching Task Force to Investigate UFO Sightings
Former Pentagon UFO Task Force Member Says Government Has Been Hiding the TruthNews

 

Trending on Inside Edition

Surfside Building Partially Demolished and Search Mission Resumes as Crews Gain Access to New Areas
Surfside Building Partially Demolished and Search Mission Resumes as Crews Gain Access to New Areas
1

Surfside Building Partially Demolished and Search Mission Resumes as Crews Gain Access to New Areas

News
Betsy Ross Descendants Reunite in Philadelphia After Lost Diary Is Found
Betsy Ross Descendants Reunite in Philadelphia After Lost Diary Is Found
2

Betsy Ross Descendants Reunite in Philadelphia After Lost Diary Is Found

Human Interest
Atlanta Woman Wakes to Find African Wild Cat in Her Bed
Atlanta Woman Wakes to Find African Wild Cat in Her Bed
3

Atlanta Woman Wakes to Find African Wild Cat in Her Bed

Animals
Head Injury Stephen Smith Sustained Was Consistent With Gunshot Wound, Investigators Said in Case Notes
Head Injury Stephen Smith Sustained Was Consistent With Gunshot Wound, Investigators Said in Case Notes
4

Head Injury Stephen Smith Sustained Was Consistent With Gunshot Wound, Investigators Said in Case Notes

Crime
How the Bag Murders and the Last Call Killer Put in Focus the Dangers the New York LGBTQ+ Community Faces
How the Bag Murders and the Last Call Killer Put in Focus the Dangers the New York LGBTQ+ Community Faces
5

How the Bag Murders and the Last Call Killer Put in Focus the Dangers the New York LGBTQ+ Community Faces

INSIDE EDITION InDepth