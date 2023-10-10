A Connecticut police chief has obtained an order of protection against an officer he fired, claiming he is being stalked by the man, according to a local report.

Shelton Police Chief Shawn Sequeira obtained the restraining order Friday from a Superior Court judge, the Connecticut Post reported.

Sequeira alleged that fired officer David Moore followed him in September to Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport, the news outlet reported.

The chief teaches a criminal justice class at the college, the report said.

Other alleged stalking incidents were included in the affidavit filed by Sequeira in seeking the restraining order, according to the report.

Moore was fired in 2020 by Sequeira, who accused him of trying to cover up a domestic abuse complaint involving an officer from another department, according to local reports.

Moore has filed a grievance against his termination and is part of a federal lawsuit filed by himself and four other fired employees that alleges the chief, the mayor and the city violated their First Amendment rights.

A message left by Inside Edition Digital seeking comment from Moore was returned Tuesday by his attorney, Michelle Holmes, who called the chief's stalking allegations "absolutely false."

The lawyer said she and her client "don't agree with the judge's decision. We think it's further retaliation," she said.