Former Suffolk Police Chief Who Led Gilgo Beach Investigation Accused of Soliciting Sex: Cops

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:05 AM PDT, August 24, 2023

Disgraced former police chief James Burke, 58, who some blame for botching the original Gilgo Beach murders investigation, has been arrested after allegedly attempting to solicit sex.

A former New York police chief who some blame for botching the original investigation into the Gilgo Beach murders is being accused of soliciting sex.

James Burke, 58, was arrested by park rangers at the Suffolk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park, a few miles away from Gilgo Beach in Long Island. Prosecutors say Burke tried to solicit a sex act from a male undercover officer.

Burke is said to have pleaded with officers to spare him from the humiliation of an arrest.  

The former police chief was charged with public lewdness and indecent exposure.

The arrest of Rex A. Heuermann in July in connection to three of the Gilgo Beach murders, 13 years after the first body was found, has refocused attention on Burke’s handling of the case.

Burke blocked his officers from cooperating with the FBI, resulting in a vital clue not being followed up on: a description of the killer.

“A towering, Frankenstein like figure with an empty gaze. An ogre,” the description said.

Former New York state Senator Phil Boyle tells Inside Edition there was only one person that matched that description.

“If Burke had not kicked the FBI outta the investigation, I think it would’ve been solved on day one,” Boyle says.

One reason Burke allegedly pushed the FBI off the case is because Burke feared they would unearth his own secret life and his relationships with sex workers.

“I have no doubt that Jim Burke being police chief at the time caused the delay in the arrest of Mr. Heuermann for 13 years,” Boyle says.

Heuermann denies being the Gilgo Beach serial killer and has pled not guilty.

Related Stories

Teacher Allegedly Raped Minor as School Investigated Student Sex Claim
Georgia Sheriff Pleads Guilty to Groping TV Judge Glenda Hatchett
High School Football Coach, Players Suspended Over 'Hazing' Video
Rudy Giuliani Arrives in Atlanta to Surrender in Georgia Election CasePolitics

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Woman Faces 5 Years For Alleged Threat to Kill Donald Trump, 'Slam a Bullet in Barron Trump's Head': Complaint
Woman Faces 5 Years For Alleged Threat to Kill Donald Trump, 'Slam a Bullet in Barron Trump's Head': Complaint
1

Woman Faces 5 Years For Alleged Threat to Kill Donald Trump, 'Slam a Bullet in Barron Trump's Head': Complaint

Crime
Florida High School Football Program Under Investigation After Alleged Lewd 'Hazing' Video Goes Viral
Florida High School Football Program Under Investigation After Alleged Lewd 'Hazing' Video Goes Viral
2

Florida High School Football Program Under Investigation After Alleged Lewd 'Hazing' Video Goes Viral

News
Bryan Kohberger Removed From Law Enforcement Program After Complaints From Female Students, Says School Admin
Bryan Kohberger Removed From Law Enforcement Program After Complaints From Female Students, Says School Admin
3

Bryan Kohberger Removed From Law Enforcement Program After Complaints From Female Students, Says School Admin

Crime
Teen Couple Who Disappeared While Hitchhiking to Summer Jam ‘73 Still Missing 50 Years Later
Teen Couple Who Disappeared While Hitchhiking to Summer Jam ‘73 Still Missing 50 Years Later
4

Teen Couple Who Disappeared While Hitchhiking to Summer Jam ‘73 Still Missing 50 Years Later

Crime
Chris Watts Spends Days Working as Custodian, Speaking to Family Through Prayer 5 Years After Brutal Murders
Chris Watts Spends Days Working as Custodian, Speaking to Family Through Prayer 5 Years After Brutal Murders
5

Chris Watts Spends Days Working as Custodian, Speaking to Family Through Prayer 5 Years After Brutal Murders

Crime