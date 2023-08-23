TV Judge Glenda Hatchett Speaks Out After Georgia Sheriff Pleads Guilty to Groping Her
“I could not get out of bed. I was crying uncontrollably. I was shaken to my core,” Hatchett says.
A sheriff pled guilty to groping TV Judge Glenda Hatchett during a Georgia Sheriffs’ Association conference in Atlanta.
“To be on this side of this, is very difficult,” Hatchett said during her victim’s impact statement in court. “For this man to come up and violate me the way that he did is unspeakable.
Hatchett tells Inside Edition that Kristopher Coody groped her breast in front of witnesses.
“I was actually angry at myself that I didn’t slap him or kick him,” she says.
Hatchett says she is surprised at how the groping incident impacted her life.
“I could not get out of bed. I was crying uncontrollably. I was shaken to my core,” Hatchett says.
Coody resigned as sheriff of Bleckley County, Georgia, after pleading guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery. In a statement he says, “To be clear, I had no intent to touch Mr. Hatchett inappropriately. Unfortunately, I acted in a careless manner and for that I have taken full responsibility for my actions.”
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Woman Faces 5 Years For Alleged Threat to Kill Donald Trump, 'Slam a Bullet in Barron Trump's Head': ComplaintCrime
Florida High School Football Program Under Investigation After Alleged Lewd 'Hazing' Video Goes ViralNews
Bryan Kohberger Removed From Law Enforcement Program After Complaints From Female Students, Says School AdminCrime
Teen Couple Who Disappeared While Hitchhiking to Summer Jam ‘73 Still Missing 50 Years LaterCrime
Chris Watts Spends Days Working as Custodian, Speaking to Family Through Prayer 5 Years After Brutal MurdersCrime