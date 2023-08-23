A sheriff pled guilty to groping TV Judge Glenda Hatchett during a Georgia Sheriffs’ Association conference in Atlanta.

“To be on this side of this, is very difficult,” Hatchett said during her victim’s impact statement in court. “For this man to come up and violate me the way that he did is unspeakable.

Hatchett tells Inside Edition that Kristopher Coody groped her breast in front of witnesses.

“I was actually angry at myself that I didn’t slap him or kick him,” she says.

Hatchett says she is surprised at how the groping incident impacted her life.

“I could not get out of bed. I was crying uncontrollably. I was shaken to my core,” Hatchett says.

Coody resigned as sheriff of Bleckley County, Georgia, after pleading guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery. In a statement he says, “To be clear, I had no intent to touch Mr. Hatchett inappropriately. Unfortunately, I acted in a careless manner and for that I have taken full responsibility for my actions.”