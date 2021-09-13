The MTV Video Music Awards is always a wild night, but at Sunday’s awards, the biggest moment happened on the red carpet before the show even started. A dust up broke out between UFC fighter Connor McGregor and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, with actress Megan Fox caught in the middle.

It started as Fox, who is dating MGK, stepped onto the red carpet at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, dazzling everyone with a see-through dress.

When the couple refused to pose for a photo with McGregor, the quick-tempered fighter allegedly threw a drink at them.

Photos show McGregor lunging at the rapper as security guards held him back. Fox was hurried away to safety and MGK followed, according to video of the incident.

Moments later, MGK was in no mood to talk about it, slapping away the microphone when asked about it by a reporter.

McGregor has since denied there was a fight.

"Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean," the fighter told Entertainment Tonight. "I certainly don't fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don't even know the guy. I don't know anything about him, except that he's with Megan Fox."

Once McGregor left the red carpet, the couple returned, Entertainment Tonight reported.

