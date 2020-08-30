VMAs to Honor 'Everyday Heroes' on the Front Lines of the Coronavirus Pandemic

The MTV Video Music Awards is usually the wildest awards show of the year, but is taking on a more serious tone this year in the wake of the coronavirus. Alongside the usual awards, they will also honor everyday heroes working on the front lines of the pandemic.

Nominees in the category include Dr. Elvis Francois, an orthopedic surgery resident who belts out inspiring performances at hospitals, a group of health care workers who call themselves the "original swab squad" and the "dancing TikTok doc."

The first live awards show since the pandemic swept across the United States will also have traditional headliners, including Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga.

There won't be a huge stage and a packed audience like last year's show. Instead, artists will pop up at outdoor locations across New York City. Performers traveling to New York were declared exempt from the mandatory 14-day quarantine that other travelers face.

The entire production staff must, "...adhere to strict safety procedures, which include quarantining when not working, wearing masks and appropriate social distancing, and rigorous testing during their stay," according to a statement.

Actress Keke Palmer will host the show.

