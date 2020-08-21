Teen Accused of Killing Neighbor to Become TikTok Famous

In a shocking allegation, a young man is accused of killing a neighbor who confronted him about speeding through a residential area with the goal of becoming famous on TikTok. Video shows Zachary Latham, 18, driving through the suburban streets of Vineland, New Jersey at over 100 mph.



When his neighbor Tiffany Durham asked him to slow down, he called her a “Karen.”





The heated exchange was just one of many, according to a family friend, who also said most of the encounters were posted on TikTok.“He turns the corner here, and the Durham family was outside doing yard work,” said family friend Michael Gallagher. “It was a beautiful day, and he yells out the window ’Hey Karen, we went viral on TikTok.’”After the family says Latham nearly ran over their son, dad Timmy Durham went to confront Latham in his driveway, and the exchange allegedly ended with Latham stabbing 52-year-old Timmy to death.“There’s blood all over the place. I just got assaulted and jumped,” Latham said on the 911 call.Latham said he was acting in self defense when he fatally stabbed Durham.Gallagher said “it’s not self defense,” because if it was, “he would have entered the house and never came back out.”Latham was charged with aggravated manslaughter and is free on bond pending trial. Timmy’s two sons have also been charged with assault and trespassing in connection with the incident.

Alissa Turney's Stepfather Arrested After Sister Shares Details of Case on TikTok

Missouri Teen's TikTok Shows Terrifying Drive Into Flash Flood and the Dramatic Rescue That Followed

Teen Battling Guillain-Barre Syndrome Does TikTok Dance to Celebrate Re-Learning to Walk