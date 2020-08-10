Teen Battling Guillain-Barre Syndrome Does TikTok Dance to Celebrate Re-Learning to Walk

One 16-year-old Georgia girl has so much to celebrate, she just had to dance. Zoë Woods was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome in July, and has been receiving treatment at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

The rare neurological disorder causes the body's immune system to attack the nervous system, causing muscle weakness and in some case, paralysis.

Zoë and her family initially believed it would take three months in the hospital for her to build up her strength back up because, as her mom wrote on Facebook, Zoë had "lost the ability to walk, sit up, or independently function without the help of family and doctors, and has also been struggling to breathe."

But the teen wowed all of her caregivers by working hard at physical therapy each day, and was discharged after just 16 days, right after celebrating her sweet 16. To celebrate the milestone, Zoë and one of her nurses filmed themselves busting their "Renegade" dance moves to K-Camp's "Lottery" and posted it to TikTok.

