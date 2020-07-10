Man Breaks Down in Tears in Viral TikTok When Wife Gifts Him Puppy

The cutest birthday gift - a puppy - made an Australian man cry in a TikTok video that has gone viral.

In the video, Daniel Totos, 25, thinks he’s about to receive an Apple Watch, but when he opens the box, there’s a dog collar inside instead. After some confusion, Totos realizes something must be up.

His wife, Ashley, had planned to gift him with a German Shepherd puppy. When Totos saw the animal for the first time, he broke down. The cute moment has been viewed more than 3.6 million times on the platform.

“I was so nervous when we got home with Monty. Just knowing that Dan dreamt of having a dog, to make our house a home, I just wanted the surprise to be perfect,” Ashley told Caters News.

She added that seeing her husband’s reaction made her feel so “whole.”

