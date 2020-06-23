Teens on TikTok Take Credit for Low Turnout at Trump's Tulsa Rally. Here's How They Say They Did It.

Was President Donald Trump's Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, sabotaged by an army of internet-savvy teenagers? That's who's taking credit for the rally's paltry turnout of 6,200 in an arena that holds 19,000.

Trump appeared forlorn when he returned to the White House — his tie undone and red hat in hand. He was reportedly stunned at the sight of the empty seats. According to a report from The New York Times, he yelled at aides backstage while looking at the endless rows of empty blue seats in the upper bowl of the stadium.

Trump's former communications director Anthony Scaramucci said he wouldn't be surprised if people were fired over the incident.

"I'm sure people have been yelled at and berated," Scaramucci said.

Teenagers across the country are now taking credit for the disaster. They did it by reserving large amounts of free tickets, with no intention of actually showing up. The result was a grossly expected audience number.

Former top Republican strategist Steve Schmidt says even his kids were involved in the efforts.

"You have hundreds and hundreds of thousands of kids across America, millions of kids, who are bored, locked down... and they're up to some mischief on their phones, and directing it at Donald Trump," Schmidt said on MSNBC.

"You just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok," New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez said on Twitter.

The Trump campaign is downplaying the role that teenagers may have played in the debacle.

"The fact is that a week’s worth of the fake news media warning people away from the rally because of COVID and protesters, coupled with recent images of American cities on fire, had a real impact on people bringing their families and children to the rally," said a statement posted to Trump's campaign website.

