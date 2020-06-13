Those Planning to Attend Trump's Tulsa Rally Must Sign Waiver Assuming Risk of Contracting Coronavirus

Despite concerns of a second wave of COVID-19, President Donald Trump is going ahead with his first rally since the pandemic lockdown in Tulsa next Friday at a venue that holds 19,000 people. The campaign plans to fill the space, but those in attendance must sign a waiver saying they won't sue Trump if they get sick.

However, some experts have said the waiver won't prevent lawsuits, Reuters reported.



“There are a lot of boxes you have to check in order to have an enforceable liability waiver, and the language they have added to their website is not enough,” law professor David Noll told Reuters.

Fears of a second wave of COVID-19 come as a number of states report an alarming increase in new infections. Warm weather may also make people less inclined to follow health guidelines.

At least 19 states have seen an increase in daily new cases in the past two weeks, including a 93% increase for Arizona in just the past week. The Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego told Inside Edition that they reopened too soon.

"We are seeing an alarming rise in my community," Gallego said.

And there was an ominous warning from officials in Houston, Texas, the country's fourth largest city. "We are reaching the precipice of a disaster," officials said.

Some experts are warning that the number of deaths could reach 200,000 by September, and the pandemic won't be over.

"States should be wearing masks, increase social distancing, really think about banning large gatherings," said Dr. Ashish Jha, the director of Harvard's Global Health Institute.

A reporter in Las Vegas was stunned when he stepped into a packed casino with no one wearing masks.

One problem is the weather — as temperatures heat up, many people aren't wearing masks because they're just too uncomfortable.

