Oklahoma Governor Wants Trump's Massive Tulsa Rally Moved Outside as COVID-19 Spikes

Despite an uptick in coronavirus cases in Oklahoma, President Donald Trump is pushing forward with his plans for a massive campaign rally in Tulsa this weekend. Now the governor is asking the campaign to consider moving the event outside.

The rally is shaping up to a massive event. The Trump campaign claims one million people have requested tickets for a venue that holds 19,000 people. Governor Kevin Stitt is urging Trump to move the rally to a larger venue outdoors.

"I’m looking for a potential other venue that maybe we could move it outside," Stitt said. "It’s still kind of in the works."

Health officials in Tulsa, where COVID-19 cases are on the rise, are calling for the rally to be cancelled altogether. But several of Trump allies are hitting back, claiming it is a double standard to allow recent mass protests for racial justice, but not the rally.

But some experts say that gatherings in arenas and stadiums are a different story.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has been taking a toll on the nation's mental health. A new poll shows that Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years. Just 14% of adults say they are very happy, and 50% say they feel isolated.



