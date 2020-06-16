Trump's Niece Shares Family Secrets in Upcoming Tell-All Book

Mary Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump's oldest brother, has reportedly written a tell-all book that exposes family secrets, including that she was a primary source for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation by The New York Times into Trump's taxes. The Times reported that Trump "received the equivalent today of at least $413 million from his father’s real estate empire," despite repeatedly claiming he had only received a single $1 million loan.

The book, "Too Much and Never Enough" is set to be published in eight weeks.

Bad blood over inheritance has existed between the president and his late brother's children for years. In 2000, Mary was quoted as saying, "My aunt and uncles should be ashamed of themselves. I'm sure they are not.”

News of the upcoming exposé broke Sunday evening as Trump rang in his 74th birthday.

Over the weekend, Trump also defended himself after questions were raised over his appearance at West Point, when he held a glass of water with two hands and appeared to take extra care while walking down the ramp following his commencement speech.

"The ramp ... was very long and steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery," Trump said. "The last thing I was going to do is 'fall' for the Fake News to have fun with. Final 10 feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!"

