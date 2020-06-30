TikTok Prankster Kevin Wise Charged for Jumping Into Bass Pro Shops Fish Tank

A man went off the deep end to fulfill a promise to his followers when he jumped into a live fish tank at a Bass Pro Shop. Kevin Wise, 26, of Louisiana, reportedly said that once he reached 2,000 TikTok followers he would swim with the fish at one of Bass' famed indoor tanks. So he showed up at the store in Bossier City and took the plunge Friday.

While some customers were entertained by his stunt, Bass Pro Shop was not. The store called the police and Wise was charged with simple criminal damage to property. He was given a summons and released.

Bass also wants him to pay them to remedy the situation, which includes paying for an expert to examine the fish in the tank to make sure he didn't harm them, according to reports.

The store also reportedly drained all 13,000 gallons of water out of the tank and refilled it with clean water.

“I'm going to have a pretty hefty fine. I don't know the price of it yet plus whatever damages I caused,” he told his followers.

Wise says he's now stuck with at least a $1,500 bill that he can't pay, so he's hoping the followers will throw him a lifeline and donate to a GoFundMe campaign.

Wise did not return Inside Edition Digital’s request for comment.

RELATED STORIES

Did This Mom's Prank Go Too Far?

Soldier Dad Returns Home to Prank Family in Emotional Reunion

FBI Agent Allegedly Chased 2 Teens With Gun Over Silly Prank