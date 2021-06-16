Conspiracy Group QAnon Believed to Pose Serious Domestic Threat | Inside Edition

Conspiracy Group QAnon Believed to Pose Serious Domestic Threat

Politics
Group gathered for white lives matter rally with trump 2020 flagGroup gathered for white lives matter rally with trump 2020 flag
Getty Images
By Taneasha White
First Published: 1:29 PM PDT, June 16, 2021

A recently released FBI statement shares that some QAnon followers could engage in harmful behavior.

A recent FBI public assessment has concluded that some who follow QAnon, a conspiracy theory-based ideology, could engage in harmful behavior.

Social media sites like Facebook and Twitter have taken a stance against the QAnon related content, blocking and removing several accounts in 2020 and 2021.

According to CBS News, some of those who follow QAnon believe America is run by pedophiles and Satan-worshippers who collaborate in child sex-trafficking.

They also consider former President Trump a savior who can to put an end to their perceived enemies. 

According to the statement released by the FBI, QAnon followers want those involved in these purported crimes to be held accountable, which potentially puts Democrats or anyone else that thinks differently in danger.

Related Stories

Pittsburgh Detective Is Divorcing Wife Charged in Capitol Riots She Was Seen at With QAnon Follower
'QAnon Shaman' Says in 1st Interview He Didn't Think He Was Attacking the Country During Capitol Assault
'QAnon Shaman' Reportedly Apologizes for Capitol Assault After Being Moved to Jail With Organic Food
The QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley Says His Actions Were Not an Attack on the USNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Paul and Maggie Murdaugh Killings: 1st Statement Released by South Carolina Agency Investigating Homicides
Paul and Maggie Murdaugh Killings: 1st Statement Released by South Carolina Agency Investigating Homicides
1

Paul and Maggie Murdaugh Killings: 1st Statement Released by South Carolina Agency Investigating Homicides

Crime
Wisconsin Couple Show Their Pride Despite HOA Rules Limiting Flags
Wisconsin Couple Show Their Pride Despite HOA Rules Limiting Flags
2

Wisconsin Couple Show Their Pride Despite HOA Rules Limiting Flags

Human Interest
Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware Will Be Questioned in Taylor Pomaski's Disappearance After Unrelated Arrest, Cops Say
Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware Will Be Questioned in Taylor Pomaski's Disappearance After Unrelated Arrest, Cops Say
3

Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware Will Be Questioned in Taylor Pomaski's Disappearance After Unrelated Arrest, Cops Say

Crime
Goldendoodle Rescues Fawn From Drowning in Virginia Lake
Goldendoodle Rescues Fawn From Drowning in Virginia Lake
4

Goldendoodle Rescues Fawn From Drowning in Virginia Lake

Animals
Samuel Olson's Mother Speaks Out for 1st Time, Saying She Believes Father Involved in Boy's Death
Samuel Olson's Mother Speaks Out for 1st Time, Saying She Believes Father Involved in Boy's Death
5

Samuel Olson's Mother Speaks Out for 1st Time, Saying She Believes Father Involved in Boy's Death

Crime