A recent FBI public assessment has concluded that some who follow QAnon, a conspiracy theory-based ideology, could engage in harmful behavior.

Social media sites like Facebook and Twitter have taken a stance against the QAnon related content, blocking and removing several accounts in 2020 and 2021.

According to CBS News, some of those who follow QAnon believe America is run by pedophiles and Satan-worshippers who collaborate in child sex-trafficking.

They also consider former President Trump a savior who can to put an end to their perceived enemies.

According to the statement released by the FBI, QAnon followers want those involved in these purported crimes to be held accountable, which potentially puts Democrats or anyone else that thinks differently in danger.

