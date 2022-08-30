William and Harry are refusing to set aside their bitter feud, even for the 25th anniversary of their mother's death. The brothers reportedly haven't spoken since they unveiled a statue of Princess Diana together last year.

Harry revealed that he and Meghan Markle are planning to mark Diana’s passing in California.

“I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mom with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her,” Harry said.

The anniversary is also reviving a host of conspiracy theories. This week, several TV specials marking her iconic life are airing.

“It once once again dredges up things from the past that the royal family have tried very hard to put behind them,” Daily Mail Femail editor Charlie Lankston said.

Diana herself laid the foundation for the swirl of conspiracy theories. In 1993, four years before her death, she wrote a friend, “My husband is planning ‘an accident’ in my car.”

Diana's former bodyguard, Lee Sansum, told Inside Edition that her fears of being the target of an assassination were heightened by the slaying of fashion designer Gianni Versace in 1997.

“When her friend Versace died, and she spoke to me about it, she was crying and she said, ‘Lee, are they going to do this to me?’ A lot of people say she was paranoid, but was it a healthy paranoia?” Sansum said.

Prince Harry himself is expected to reveal more about his mother's death in a book out next year.

“It wouldn't surprise me to see his anger and frustration over how it was handled, how it was investigated and how it still continues to remain something of a mystery even to this day, 25 years later,” Lankston said.

If Diana were still alive, she would now be 61 years old and the grandmother of five.

Related Stories