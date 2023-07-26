A construction crane caught on fire and fell 50 stories to the ground in Manhattan on Wednesday morning leaving 11 civilians and firefighters hurt.

The crane was positioned next to a high rise under construction at 10th Avenue and 41st Street. Firefighters aimed water from a roof across 10th Avenue.

Videos from bystanders show the operating arm of the construction crane slamming into a high-rise building as pedestrians on the ground run for their lives.

Witnesses say the crane was lifting a load of cement to the 44th floor when the accident happened.

Construction worker Richard Paz was in the building when the fire broke out and the crane collapsed.

“You heard the explosion and when the crane hit the building you felt it shake. A lot of guys panicked,” Paz tells Inside Edition.

The crane operator tried to put out the fire but as it spread he had to flee to safety.