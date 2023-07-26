10,000 Fentanyl Pills Found in Virgin Mary Statue During North Carolina Traffic Stop, Police Say

Crime
Fentanyl Virgin Mary
A K-9 alerted officers during a traffic stop to the presence of drugs in the vehicle, police said.Gaston County Police Department
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 12:20 PM PDT, July 26, 2023

During a North Carolina traffic stop, officers discovered 10,000 fentanyl pills inside a Virgin Mary statue, police said.

A North Carolina traffic stop resulted in the discovery of 10,000 fentanyl pills stuffed inside a statue of the Virgin Mary, police said.

A K-9 alerted officers to the presence of narcotics Monday after Gaston County Police Department officers pulled over a 2010 Buick for several traffic violations, authorities said.

Another search by the police dog and his human partner found the highly dangerous opioid doses inside the statue, police said. 

"The 10,000 pills weighed approximately 1 kilogram and have a street value of roughly $330,000," the department said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Angel Alvarez De Leon, the car's driver, and passenger Afredo Diaz, both of Dallas, were arrested and charged with several counts of opioid trafficking, police said. 

Both are being held at the Gaston County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail each, police said.

"The efforts of these officers (have) prevented the distribution of this dangerous drug, saving countless lives and preventing widespread harm to our community," the Facebook statement said.

The suspects do not appear to have entered pleas, according to online court records. 

Related Stories

Grandma Wants Answers in Fentanyl Poisoning Death of Granddaughter
Mexican National Guard Dog Finds Fentanyl Pills in Bread Rolls: Report
Man Found Guilty of Selling Fentanyl Over Snapchat to Teen Who Died
9-Month Old Baby Dies After 17-Year-Old Florida Mom Feeds Him Fentanyl: CopsCrime

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Father and Aunt Accused of Leaving 3-Month-Old Baby in Car as Florida Temperature Neared 100 Degrees: Cops
Father and Aunt Accused of Leaving 3-Month-Old Baby in Car as Florida Temperature Neared 100 Degrees: Cops
1

Father and Aunt Accused of Leaving 3-Month-Old Baby in Car as Florida Temperature Neared 100 Degrees: Cops

Crime
Obamas’ Personal Chef Dead After Tragic Paddleboarding Accident in Martha’s Vineyard
Obamas’ Personal Chef Dead After Tragic Paddleboarding Accident in Martha’s Vineyard
2

Obamas’ Personal Chef Dead After Tragic Paddleboarding Accident in Martha’s Vineyard

Human Interest
Woman Falls to Her Death Moments After Accepting Marriage Proposal on Tourist Mountaintop
Woman Falls to Her Death Moments After Accepting Marriage Proposal on Tourist Mountaintop
3

Woman Falls to Her Death Moments After Accepting Marriage Proposal on Tourist Mountaintop

News
Lily Ledbetter: Mystery Lingers as Alabama Woman's Cause of Death Unexplained
Lily Ledbetter: Mystery Lingers as Alabama Woman's Cause of Death Unexplained
4

Lily Ledbetter: Mystery Lingers as Alabama Woman's Cause of Death Unexplained

News
'Help Me!' Note Saves Kidnapped 13-Year-Old Texas Girl Who Was Sexually Assaulted by Captor: Authorities
'Help Me!' Note Saves Kidnapped 13-Year-Old Texas Girl Who Was Sexually Assaulted by Captor: Authorities
5

'Help Me!' Note Saves Kidnapped 13-Year-Old Texas Girl Who Was Sexually Assaulted by Captor: Authorities

Crime