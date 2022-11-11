A Virginia man was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl to a teenager on Snapchat.

Abdallah Amer Ali, 21, pleaded guilty in June to distributing a measurable quality of fentanyl. The 16-year-old boy who bought the drugs died in October 2019, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ali and the victim talked on Snapchat to arrange the deal for what the victim thought were Percocet pills.

Ali warned the 16-year-old not to consume too many at once but neglected to inform him that the pills were laced with fentanyl, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

"Unaware that his pills were fentanyl-laced, the teenager ingested the pills, overdosed, and died early the next morning," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.

U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh and DEA special agent Jarod Forget announced on Tuesday that Ali was sentenced to 13 years in a federal prison.

“Our country is in the midst of a staggering crisis and we must approach it comprehensively by prosecuting those who poison our communities and providing support and services to those fighting drug addiction disorder,” Kavanaugh said in a statement.

“Fighting this epidemic from both ends is the only way forward.”

Related Stories