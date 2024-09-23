Reviews of Netflix's "Monster" series, which retells the Menendez brothers' murder of their parents and subsequent life sentences in prison without parole, have been mixed. Among those giving it a thumbs down is Erik Menendez, who says the series is a dishonest portrayal of what happened.

Erik Menendez called the new series "horrible, vile and appalling."

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" touches on the brothers' alleged abuse at the hands of their father.

The show is No. 1 on Netflix, but from behind bars, Erik Menendez voiced his criticism.

"It is sad for me to know that Netflix's dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime have taken the painful truth several steps backward," Erik Menendez said in a statement.

He is especially upset about the portrayal of his brother, Lyle.

"I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle," Erik said in statements released by his wife, Tammy Menendez.

Lyle and Erik Menendez killed their parents with shotgun blasts when they were watching television in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989. Prosecutors said the brothers did it to inherit their family's fortune.

The brothers claimed they were victims of sexual abuse by their father, and their mother knew about it.

Over the weekend, actor Cooper Koch, who portrays Erik, visited the prison where Erik and Lyle are serving life behind bars at a correctional facility in San Diego. Koch was accompanied by Kim Kardashian, who was there to discuss prison reform with a small group of inmates, including the Menendez brothers.

It is not known whether Erik and the actor spoke one-on-one.

Next month, Netflix will air the documentary "The Menendez Brothers," which will feature the brothers speaking out from behind bars for the first time in decades.