The Florida teenager accused of stabbing his mother to death just one year after killing his father will be tried as an adult for her alleged murder.

This announcement came as a grand jury voted to indict Collin Griffith, 17, on a charge of first-degree murder following the death of his mother, 39-year-old Catherine Griffith. Her death came a little over a year after Griffith admitted to shooting his father dead in what he told police was an act of self-defense.

Brian Hass, the state attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Florida, announced on Friday that Griffith would be tried as an adult "based upon the egregious facts and circumstances of this case."

He went on to say: "Charging a minor as an adult is not a decision that I take lightly, but as state Attorney, it is my responsibility to do so when warranted."

Hass also addressed the previous incident of patricide involving Griffith.

"There have been many questions regarding an incident from Oklahoma last year where Collin Griffith killed his father. While I have been informed the charges were not brought in that case, Polk County law enforcement continues to work with the authorities in Oklahoma to be sure they are provided all relevant information and evidence that will allow them to continue to evaluate their case as they deem necessary," Hass said.

Griffith, who denied killing his mother to police but has not yet entered a plea, will appear in court on Oct. 8 for his arraignment.

Collin Griffith Allegedly Murders Mother

Catherine allegedly died after being stabbed in the neck during an altercation with her son at her mother's home in the Hamptons, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO). The Hamptons is a resort-life community for individuals over the age of 55 in Central Florida.

Griffith told police when they arrived at the scene that "he had a fight with mom and she is bleeding from the neck" on the afternoon of Sept. 8, according to the PCSO. Officers also noted that Griffith appeared calm and collected despite being covered in blood, according to the PCSO. The first thing he allegedly said to the responding officers as his mother lay inside bleeding to death was: “I know my rights, I want an attorney.”

Detectives launched an investigation after reviewing the murder scene and soon learned that Catherine could not have died in the manner suggested by her son.

"The next morning at the medical examiner's office, after the autopsy, the medical examiner said it is not reasonable or possible that she died the way that he said she did, just didn't happen," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a press conference on Wednesday.

In addition, Judd says that "there were witnesses outside the mobile home that actually saw Collin drag his mother into the house by the hair on her head."

Griffith did not call police until two hours after neighbors allegedly saw him drag his mother into the house, said Judd, who also noted that the residence was still neat and orderly despite the defendant's claim that he and his mother had been involved in a physical altercation.

Collin Griffith Kills Father

Judd said that as his investigators began looking into the case they uncovered several startling facts, most notably that Griffith killed his father just last year while staying with him in Oklahoma.

Not only that, but a copy of the probable cause affidavit filed in Lincoln County shows that Griffith's claims and actions were remarkably similar on the days he allegedly killed his mother and father.

Griffith called 911 that day as well and "stated there had been an argument, and Charles had pulled a knife on him and chased him through the house," according to the affidavit,

"The defendant stated he had been cornered in the bedroom by his father where he picked up a gun and shot Charles twice," reads the affidavit.

Investigators soon questioned Griffth's version of events after arriving at the scene and probing the matter, but attempts to interview the then-15-year-old proved fruitless after he continually invoked his Fifth Amendment right to counsel, according to the affidavit.

Charges against Griffith were dropped in that case when officials could not gather enough evidence to discredit the teenager's claim of self-defense, said Judd, so the boy moved to Port Charlotte to live with his mother.

Collin Griffith Incidents With Law Enforcement

Local law enforcement arrested Griffith for the first time in November 2023 and charged him with domestic violence after he allegedly beat and stomped his mother, according to Judd.

A few months later, in February 2024, Griffith ran away to his grandmother's home in the Hamptons after he and his mother argued, according to Judd,

"The grandmother said, 'Hey, we don't feel safe with him around,' so our deputies, who found him up here as a missing persons reported in Charlotte County, turned him over to DCF," Judd said at the press conference, 'Two days later, on the 14th of February, the anniversary of him killing his dad a year ago, he's reunited with his mother."

Judd continued: "Collin made the statement that, 'I don't want to go home. I'll use any force necessary to avoid it, including killing my mother.'"

A similar scenario played out on the day of Catherine's death, said Judd, with Griffith fleeing to his grandmother's home after arguing with his mother over chores. In both instances, the grandmother was at her second home in the Florida Keys.

Catherine arrived at the home to get her son and two hours later was dead.

“Collin Griffith is a violent predator — he has now killed both his father and his mother. We will hold him accountable in Polk County— we will do everything we can to keep him separated from civil society,” said Judd.

It is not clear if Griffith has a lawyer at this time and his grandmother did not respond to a request for comment.