The older brother of a New York girl who died in 2021 is now charged with her murder.

Court records show that Mark Dedaj, 32, appeared in Duchess County Court on Tuesday and was arraigned on a single count of murder in the second degree in connection with the death of his sister, Maureen Nelson-Lanzi.

Maureen was just 17 when she was found smothered to death inside her home back in September 2021.

"This case is a heartbreaking and tragic example of violence within a family. As we move forward with prosecuting this crime, our focus is on seeking justice for the victim and supporting her surviving loved ones. The gravity of this situation is immense, and we are committed to ensuring that the defendant is held accountable for this profound loss," said Duchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi.

Dedaj pled not guilty at his arraignment and is due back in court on Oct. 22.

The New York Department of Corrections lists Dedaj as being an inmate since Oct. 20, 2022 following his conviction for assault in the second degree in an unrelated case.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to both the New York State Police and Duchess County District Attorney's Office to confirm this but neither responded to requests for comment.

News reports from 2015 also said that Dedaj had previously been arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse as well as misdemeanor counts of third-degree sexual abuse and forcible touching following an incident at a party.

However, when Inside Edition Digital reached out to the Gardiner Town Court clerk she said that there was no record of any previous cases involving anyone with the last name "Dedaj.'

Dedaj's court-appointed attorney did nit respond to a request for comment.