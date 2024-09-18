Police are investigating the mysterious murder of a Vermont lawmaker found dead alongside his family.

Vermont State Police (VSP) say that they reported to the home of Brian Crossman Sr., 46, in the early morning hours of Sunday after receiving a report of a suspicious person in the area.

The responding police officers entered the house to find Brian, his wife, Erica Crossman, 41, and her son, Colin Taft, 13, dead.

Brian had been shot in the head and torso, Erica in the head, and Colin had multiple gunshot wounds, according to VSP.

Autopsies were completed on all three victims Tuesday and the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined all three deaths to be homicides.

The VSP said that they believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the residents of Pawlet, a small town of just 1,400 people located approximately 70 miles north of Albany on Vermont's border with New York.

Brian served as a member of the Pawlet Selectboard, and his fellow members released a statement in the wake of his death.

"Brian Crossman was a friend and neighbor, a hardworking community member who just this year stepped up to join the Pawlet Selectboard. This tragedy that struck him and his family has also hit our community hard, and we are shaken and grieving. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this devastating loss. The town of Pawlet will work to get through this as we always get through hard times, by supporting each other and doing our best to carry on," read the statement.

This remains an ongoing investigation and detectives request that any members of the public who have information potentially relevant to this case contact the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or provide an anonymous tip online.