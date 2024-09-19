New York Man Convicted of Stabbing Wife to Death as Their Son, 15, Desperately Tried to Fight Him Off

Crime
Ryszard Murawski
Ryszard Murawski (above) is facing a possible sentence of 22 years to life in prison.SCDAO
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 11:42 AM PDT, September 19, 2024

Wioleta Murawski collapsed with her son by her side and was later pronounced deceased upon arriving at a local hospital.

A New York man pleaded guilty to murder after violently stabbing his wife to death in the backyard of their Long Island home.

Police arrested Ryszard Murawski, 44, back in January after his teenage son called 911 to report that his father had attacked his mother, Wioleta Murawski.

The couple's "distraught" 15-year-old son "begged the police for help as he desperately tried to save his mother’s life," according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office (SCDAO).

He later told police that he returned home from a friend's house and heard his mother screaming for help in the backyard.

The teenager told police that  he went to the backyard where he found his father stabbing his mother with a large serrated knife.

The boy then fought off his father until his mother was able to escape, at which point the defendant fled the residence in his car, according to the SCDAO.

Police were able to track down his car and a high-speed chase ensued until the defendant crashed his vehicle into a building, at which point he was taken into custody.

Back at the house, Wioleta collapsed with her son by her side and was later pronounced deceased upon arriving at a local hospital, according to thre SCDAO.

The SCDAO also said that the entire incident was captured on the home's surveillance camera. 

“This is a tragic case of domestic violence that ended with the senseless death of Wioleta Murawski and horrific trauma to their child. This defendant will now have to pay for his actions in prison,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “Domestic violence is never the answer. I urge anyone in an abusive relationship to reach out for help through our partner agencies linked below. In an emergency, always call 911.”

Murawski will be sentenced on Oct. 17 and faces 22 years to life in prison.

His attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

