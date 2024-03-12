Scott Peterson, who was sentenced to life without parole for the death of his wife and their unborn son in 2003, has returned to court for a new trial with the help of the Los Angeles Innocence Project.

Peterson, now 51 years old, showed up to court virtually for a hearing that his family hopes could eventually clear his name.

Peterson is serving a life sentence for murdering his wife, Laci, and their unborn child. Their remains washed ashore in San Francisco Bay four months after Laci disappeared.

The 51-year-old’s case is being taken up by the Los Angeles Innocence Project, which seeks to exonerate wrongly convicted prisoners.

The organization wants DNA tests of a bloody mattress found in a burned van near the Petersons’ home at the time of Laci’s disappearance. They say the tests could provide new evidence.

Skeptics say there is a lot of evidence pointing to Peterson’s guilt.

Peterson appeared in court Tuesday via Zoom from Mule Creek State Prison outside Sacramento.

Court TV’s Ted Rowlands has been covering the case.

“I think the chances of him getting a new trial are extremely remote. Unless some of this testing comes up with Laci’s DNA in that van or someone else, then his odds of getting a new trial are extremely long,” Rowlands says.

Laci’s family has expressed no doubt over Peterson’s guilt, calling him ‘selfish’ and ‘evil.’