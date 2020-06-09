Convicted Pedophile Suspected in Madeleine McCann Case May Be Linked to Other Disappearances: Reports

A convicted pedophile from Germany suspected in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann is reportedly being eyed eyed by authorities in the abduction of three other children dating back to the 1990s, according to reports.

Christian Bruckner, 43, who is currently serving jail time in Germany for drug trafficking, was sentenced last year to seven years in prison for reportedly raping a 72-year-old American tourist in Portugal. His conviction in Portugal is under review after his lawyers said he had been extradited – this time from Italy, where he had traveled – on another charge and therefore, under the rules of the European court of justice, he cannot be tried for a different crime.

Bruckner is also being eyed by authorities in the abduction of three other kids including a 6-year-old boy who in 1996 went missing in Portugal, where Madeleine had been on vacation when she disappeared, according to multiple news reports including The Guardian.

Madeleine was just three when she vanished in 2007 from Portugal’s Praia da Luz resort.

Bruckner a suspect in the disappearances of 16-year-old Carola Titze, who went missing while on vacation in Belgium in 1996, and Inga Gehricke, 5, who was last seen in Germany in 2015, according to multiple news reports including The Telegraph.

Attorney Hans Christian Wolters said there's not yet enough evidence to prosecute Bruckner in connection with Madeleine McCann’s disappearance and appealed to the public for help in the case.

"That's why we need more information from people especially places he has lived so we can target these places especially and search there for Madeleine," he said in a statement.

