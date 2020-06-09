Have You Seen Lyrik Brown? Amber Alert Issued for Missing 3-Month-Old Texas Girl Believed to be in Danger

A three-month-old baby from Gainesville, Texas, has gone missing and a 30-year-old man is suspected of taking her, cops say. An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for Lyrik Brown, who was last seen wearing a yellow onesie with hearts and flowers, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety announcement.

She also has a birthmark behind her right knee. She is believed to be in danger.

The infant is believed to be with Jeremy Brown, cops said. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a black shirt with a Chicago Bulls decal and black and white Nike shoes.

Gainesville police suspect Brown may be driving a gray 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with a temporary Texas license plate 55432B6.

Anyone with information that can help police track the child and the suspect is asked to call Gainesville police at 940-668-7777.

Police have also released an image of the infant, her alleged abductor, and the car they are believed to be in.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Lyrik Brown from Gainesville, TX, on 6/8/2020, TX 55432B6. pic.twitter.com/dC9H5indEg — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) June 9, 2020

