Cop Buys Formula for Mom Who Called 911 Over Hungry Newborn

For Utah police officer Brett Wagstaff, a recent 911 call was unlike any he had ever gotten before: a frantic woman was up in the middle of the night with a crying baby, but had no way to feed her.

Video taken from Wagstaff's body cam shows him arriving at the home of Shannon Bird with a gallon of milk in tow.

"Are you Shannon?" the officer asks, approaching the front door.

"Yes. I called, like, five neighbors and my mom and no one answered," says Bird, adding that she actually needed formula, not cow's milk, because her baby is a newborn.

The dilemma started when the mother of five's breast milk suddenly ran dry as she attempted to pump for her hungry baby.

"Totally unexpected, milk just gone," Bird told Inside Edition. "Like I'm pumping and it's just air. And never have had that problem."

Bird said she didn't have any formula in her house because she normally breastfed her baby. But with her husband out of town and four children sleeping in their beds, she couldn't just run to the store at 2 a.m.

"It's every mom's worst nightmare not to be able to feed their child," Bird said.

Luckily, Wagstaff, a dad himself, was happy to help. He left the milk with Bird and went back to the store. A short time later, he arrived back at their house with the formula.

"That's the same stuff we gave my daughter when she was first born, so hopefully it doesn't upset her stomach or anything," Wagstaff is heard saying to Bird in the body cam footage.

Wagstaff said he used his own money to pay for the formula and wouldn't accept Bird's offer to repay him.

"For me it was kind of a chance to pay it forward," the officer told Inside Edition. "I was just glad to be able to help."

