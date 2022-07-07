Cop Who Shot and Killed Tamir Rice Resigns From Tiny PA Department After Firestorm of Controversy

News
Tamir Rice cop
Timothy Loehmann was sworn in, and resigned, in the space of two days.Tioga Council President Steve Hazlett
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 2:07 PM PDT, July 7, 2022

Timothy Loehmann, who was the sole officer in the Tioga Police Department, resigned Thursday after protests over his killing of Tamir Rice in 2014.

Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland cop who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice, resigned Thursday from a tiny Pennsylvania department after vehement protests over his hiring.

Loehmann was sworn in Tuesday evening as the sole officer in the Tioga Police Department. The rural borough's population is 700.

Steve Hazlett, the president of the borough council, told Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer that Loehmann withdrew his application Thursday morning.

Protesters descended on the town council Wednesday night after news reports surfaced saying Loehmann had been sworn in as the small enclave's sole cop.

“I was under the impression that there was a thorough background check into him, that he didn’t have any issues,” said Mayor David Wilcox said Wednesday, Cleveland.com reported.

“I found it strange that someone would move here all the way from Cleveland, Ohio, for $18 an hour. But I heard that he wanted to get away from it all and come here to hunt and fish.”

Rice's mother, Samaria, said, "It’s really pathetic and sad that anybody would give this man a job," WKYC-TV reported. "Timothy Loehmann should never have a job, nowhere across the country, after murdering my son."

Tamir Rice was fatally shot by Loehmann on Nov. 22, 2014 after police received a report of a "guy with a pistol" outside  Cleveland's Cudell Recreation Center.

But the boy was playing with a pellet gun. Responding officers said they didn't know he was juvenile, playing with a toy, before he was shot twice.

In 2015, an Ohio grand jury declined to charge Loehmann. He was fired a year later after an internal investigation determined he lied on his application to join the force.

This is the second time Loehmann has tried to join a law enforcement agency since the fatal shooting. 

He attempted to join the Bellaire Police Department in 2018, but quit days later after controversy erupted.

In 2021, an appeals court upheld Loehmann's firing, and the Ohio Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal.

No member of the Cleveland department has ever been charged in the boy's death.

Cops Involved in Tamir Rice's Fatal Shooting Will Not Face Federal Criminal Charges, DOJ Says
Cleveland Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Tamir Rice Fired for Lying on Job Application
Cleveland to Pay Out $6 Million Over Fatal Shooting of 12-Year-Old Tamir Rice
‘Black Lives Matter’ Painted Outside Trump Tower in New York City News

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Accused Highland Park Gunman Considered Attacking Another Event in Wisconsin, Police Say
Accused Highland Park Gunman Considered Attacking Another Event in Wisconsin, Police Say
1

Accused Highland Park Gunman Considered Attacking Another Event in Wisconsin, Police Say

Crime
Connecticut Man Tells 11-Year-Old Boy 'Get the F*** Out of My Town' and Shoves Him Off Bike on Video
Connecticut Man Tells 11-Year-Old Boy 'Get the F*** Out of My Town' and Shoves Him Off Bike on Video
2

Connecticut Man Tells 11-Year-Old Boy 'Get the F*** Out of My Town' and Shoves Him Off Bike on Video

Crime
Highland Park July 4 Parade Massacre Survivors and Victims' Families Get Support From Strangers
Highland Park July 4 Parade Massacre Survivors and Victims' Families Get Support From Strangers
3

Highland Park July 4 Parade Massacre Survivors and Victims' Families Get Support From Strangers

Human Interest
Woman Who Survived Inside Trailer Where 53 Migrants Died Says Friend's Advice Saved Her Life
Woman Who Survived Inside Trailer Where 53 Migrants Died Says Friend's Advice Saved Her Life
4

Woman Who Survived Inside Trailer Where 53 Migrants Died Says Friend's Advice Saved Her Life

News
Toddler Found Wandering After Highland Park Shooting Is Now an Orphan After Both Parents Killed by Sniper
Toddler Found Wandering After Highland Park Shooting Is Now an Orphan After Both Parents Killed by Sniper
5

Toddler Found Wandering After Highland Park Shooting Is Now an Orphan After Both Parents Killed by Sniper

Crime