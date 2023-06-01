The Tennessee missing mom reminding so many of the case of Gabby Petito has been found safe, officials said.

A tip led police in Eureka, California, to Nikki Alcaraz and her allegedly abusive boyfriend, Steven Tyler Stratton.

Authorities in California also announced that they had arrested Stratton on an unrelated charge and that he would soon be extradited to Tennessee, where the charge was filed.

At the same time, police have released bodycam footage that was taken when couple was questioned in New Mexico on May 4.

That footage shows both parties covered in blood and bruises after an alleged altercation.

Police arrived after a trucker reported seeing Alcaraz getting punched by Stratton.

Alcaraz had a badly bruised eye and marks all over her arms, while Stratton's face was covered in blood, the video shows.

Police separated the two, who both said they were drinking, but denied driving, prior to the alleged altercation.

The whereabouts of Alcaraz became a national story after her family revealed they had not heard from her in three weeks. They had last heard from her on May 9.

She and Stratton were on a cross-country trek from Tennessee to California, reminding many of Petito's fateful journey.

Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie were travelling cross-country when police say he murdered her in August 2021, shortly after the two were stopped by police when a report came in that claimed Laundrie had beaten his girlfriend.

Laundrie took his own life before he could be charged with a crime.

Related Stories