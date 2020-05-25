Corey La Barrie's Parents File Wrongful Death Suit Against Tattoo Artist Daniel Silva: Reports

The parents of YouTube personality Corey La Barrie have filed a wrongful death suit against former "Ink Master" star Daniel Silva, according to reports.

Silva pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge last week in connection with the May 10 death of La Barrie, who was a passenger in Silva's 2020 McLaren 600LT, when it collided with a stop sign and a tree, according to Los Angeles police.

The car was traveling at a high rate of speed, police said.

La Barrie's parents allege Silva was driving at an unsafe and unreasonable speed and "failed to use reasonable care" while driving, according to media reports from outlets including "Entertainment Tonight" and "In Touch" magazine.

They also allege that Silva was under the influence of alcohol and/or other unknown substances, which they claim were provided by his tattoo company. TMZ reported an unnamed source associated with Silva denied the allegations.

Silva's attorney did not respond to InsideEdition.com's request for comment.

On Friday, lawyer Mike Cavalluzzi told TMZ his client was devastated by Silva's death. “This is a horrible tragedy and our hearts go out to Corey’s family and friends,” TMZ reported. “We are reviewing all of the evidence and will reserve comment for a later time. For now, it is most important that everyone involved is given time and space to grieve.”

Silva, 26, was not given a field sobriety test following the crash because he was transported to a hospital with injuries, according to reports. Police said Silva tried to leave the scene, but was stopped by passersby who came to help.

Simon La Barrie and Lissa Burton are suing for compensatory damages, costs of suit and pre-judgment and post-judgment interest as well as any fair and equitable relief, ET reported.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 30. Silva's counsel requested a bail review hearing for Wednesday. If convicted, Silva faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison.

La Barrie's mother posted a tribute to her son on Instagram following his death. “My heart breaks right now, on my sons 25 birthday today he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk diver. The accident killed him instantly. No words can describe the sadness I feel," she wrote.

La Barrie, a native of Australia, moved to Los Angeles and became a viral sensation thanks to his YouTube series “The Reality House.”

Silva, a professional tattoo artist, appeared on season 10 of “Ink Master” and its spinoff, “Ink Master: Angels.”

