YouTube Star Corey La Barrie, 25, Dies in Car Crash, ‘Ink Master’ Star Daniel Silva Arrested as Suspect

The family of YouTube star Corey La Barrie confirmed on social media that the 25-year-old died in a car accident Sunday in Los Angeles.

His mother, Lisa Harrison, took to Instagram to mourn the loss of her son.

“My heart breaks right now, on my son’s 25th birthday,” she wrote. "No words can describe the sadness I feel in [losing] a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division announced that they arrested a suspect, “Ink Master” star Daniel Silva, who was driving the vehicle.

"The Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division announce the arrest of Daniel Joseph Silva, a 27-year-old driver and resident of Los Angeles for murder," authorities stated.

"This isn’t something I thought I would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what I wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving," his brother, Jarred, wrote on Instagram Monday.

“He was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk driver," Harrison's mother posted.

Sunday was La Barrie’s 25th birthday.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when cops say "a 2020 McLaren 600LT was traveling eastbound on Huston Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. Driver then ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree on the northeast corner of Huston Street and Carpenter Avenue."

Cops say Silva had to be stopped from leaving the scene, saying "the driver of the McLaren exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid. No other vehicles were involved in the collision."

Silva was injured in the crash as well and was photographed being placed on a stretcher and put in an ambulance. It is unclear what injuries he sustained.

La Barrie was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both the LAPD and Silva’s representatives have not returned InsideEdition.com’s request for comment.

La Barrie, a native to Australia, moved to Los Angeles and became a viral sensation thanks to his YouTube series “The Reality House.”

Silva, a professional tattoo artist, appeared on season 10 of “Ink Master” and it’s spinoff, “Ink Master: Angels.”

