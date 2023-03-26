Couch Goes Flying Off San Francisco Balcony Thanks to Strong Winds

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:22 AM PDT, March 26, 2023

The video of the massive winds should serve as a reminder to tie down your furniture.

Strong winds in San Francisco sent a couch flying off a high-rise patio all the way to the street below.   

The video of the massive winds should serve as a reminder to tie down your furniture.

Brandon Au shot the video of the flying couch and told Inside Edition he couldn’t believe what he saw and said as soon as he started filming, the couch started flying.

“When I saw it fall to the floor, there's a guy standing, I don’t know, 10 feet away or 15 feet away maybe. That became really surreal,” he said.

Inside Edition spoke with roof-safety engineer Michael Larkin, who said, “people should look around their roof, look around their terraces, their porch furniture — they should identify anything that's lightweight, they should tie it back. They should bring lightweight furniture inside.”

The most common item that goes flying are umbrellas, so if you have one on your patio and if winds are in the forecast, make sure you close and tie them up securely.

Related Stories

New York School Bus Driver Crochets Over 7,000 Hats for Students
Man Rides Every Operable Ride at all Disney Parks in 12 Days
90-Year-Old Who Fell Outside Home at Night Saved by Pizza Delivery Man
Freezer Falls on Rescue Worker Helping Others After Peru LandslideNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Atlanta Man Completes Epic Feat by Riding Every Operable Ride at all 12 Disney Parks in Less Than 2 Weeks
Atlanta Man Completes Epic Feat by Riding Every Operable Ride at all 12 Disney Parks in Less Than 2 Weeks
1

Atlanta Man Completes Epic Feat by Riding Every Operable Ride at all 12 Disney Parks in Less Than 2 Weeks

Entertainment
Aiden Fucci Gets Life in Prison for Killing of Tristyn Bailey, Florida Cheerleader Stabbed 114 Times
Aiden Fucci Gets Life in Prison for Killing of Tristyn Bailey, Florida Cheerleader Stabbed 114 Times
2

Aiden Fucci Gets Life in Prison for Killing of Tristyn Bailey, Florida Cheerleader Stabbed 114 Times

Crime
Taylor Schabusiness, Suspect in Meth-Fueled Murder Who Attacked Attorney in Court, Fit to Stand Trial in July
Taylor Schabusiness, Suspect in Meth-Fueled Murder Who Attacked Attorney in Court, Fit to Stand Trial in July
3

Taylor Schabusiness, Suspect in Meth-Fueled Murder Who Attacked Attorney in Court, Fit to Stand Trial in July

Crime
Teacher Resigns After Allegedly Taping 11-Year-Old Boy's Mouth Shut
Teacher Resigns After Allegedly Taping 11-Year-Old Boy's Mouth Shut
4

Teacher Resigns After Allegedly Taping 11-Year-Old Boy's Mouth Shut

News
Search for US Navy Sailor Who Vanished After St. Patrick's Day Ends After Officials 'Exhaust All Efforts'
Search for US Navy Sailor Who Vanished After St. Patrick's Day Ends After Officials 'Exhaust All Efforts'
5

Search for US Navy Sailor Who Vanished After St. Patrick's Day Ends After Officials 'Exhaust All Efforts'

News
Beloved New York School Bus Driver Crochets Thousands of Hats for Students Since Picking Up Hobby 18 Years Ago
Beloved New York School Bus Driver Crochets Thousands of Hats for Students Since Picking Up Hobby 18 Years Ago
6

Beloved New York School Bus Driver Crochets Thousands of Hats for Students Since Picking Up Hobby 18 Years Ago

Human Interest