Couch Goes Flying Off San Francisco Balcony Thanks to Strong Winds

Strong winds in San Francisco sent a couch flying off a high-rise patio all the way to the street below.

The video of the massive winds should serve as a reminder to tie down your furniture.

Brandon Au shot the video of the flying couch and told Inside Edition he couldn’t believe what he saw and said as soon as he started filming, the couch started flying.

“When I saw it fall to the floor, there's a guy standing, I don’t know, 10 feet away or 15 feet away maybe. That became really surreal,” he said.

Inside Edition spoke with roof-safety engineer Michael Larkin, who said, “people should look around their roof, look around their terraces, their porch furniture — they should identify anything that's lightweight, they should tie it back. They should bring lightweight furniture inside.”

The most common item that goes flying are umbrellas, so if you have one on your patio and if winds are in the forecast, make sure you close and tie them up securely.

Related Stories