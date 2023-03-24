Ring Camera Captures the Moment a Pizza Delivery Man Saves 90-Year-Old's Life
Joey Herrera, a 29-year-old pizza delivery man, spotted the 90-year-old grandmother on the ground outside her home while making a delivery in the neighborhood.
A pizza delivery may have saved this 90-year-old’s life.
Annie Goshen, a grandma based in Tampa, Florida, had fallen outside her home while attempting to get inside her house on Tuesday evening. Goshen had been cutting flowers when she tripped over a rock and fell.
Joey Herrera, a 29-year-old delivery man for Westshore Pizza, happened to spot her while making a delivery in her neighborhood.
When Herrera saw Goshen sprawled out, he came to her rescue. “It literally felt like I saw my own grandmother on the floor,” he told Inside Edition.
Goshen’s Ring camera captured the sweet delivery man helping her up, and assisting her into her living room. “I was so afraid when I saw you laying there,” he told her.
He called 911 later, and when paramedics arrived, he told them, “I just wanted to make sure she was good.”
Paramedics later notified Goshen’s daughter, who says she has “no doubt” her elderly mother may have died if Herrera wasn’t there to save the day. “It’s extraordinary for a young person to be so aware,” she told Inside Edition.
And to show her thanks, Goshen’s daughter rewarded Herrera a check for $350. Herrera even got a bonus from his boss at Westshore Pizza.
“You’re a blessing,” she said.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
New York Grand Jury in Trump Criminal Probe Gets Day Off, Indictment Wait ContinuesCrime
Will Bryan Kohberger Face Firing Squad if Convicted, Sentenced to Death? New Idaho Bill May Make It PossibleCrime
Former 'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Paul Found Not Guilty of Stealing Chickens From Poultry TruckEntertainment
Suspect Returns to Scene of Domestic Violence Assault and Is Killed by Victim’s FatherCrime
LA Meteorologist Who Fainted on Live TV Says She Didn't Eat Breakfast and Was DehydratedHealth
Letecia Stauch Murder Case TimelineCrime