Could Brian Laundrie's Parents Face Legal Consequences?
Inside Edition spoke to lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Mark Geragos about the case.
Their son is a person of interest in the killing of Gabby Petitio, but Brian Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, have not spoken publicly — instead relaying messages only via their attorney.
They also refused to let the police talk to their son, leading to outrage from their neighbors in North Port, Florida.
Could they face legal charges?
“Do you think Brian's parents should be charged?” Inside Edition asked.
“I personally do not. I have not seen anything that leads me to believe that,” Geragos said.
“The only way Brian's parents could be charged is if they lied to the FBI, which is why their lawyers are doing the right thing — urging them not to speak to the FBI,” Dershowitz said.
So, who are the Laundries? They own "Juicer Services Inc.” — a company that specializes in selling and repairing juicers.
They used to live on Long Island, where Gabby and Brian met in high school. They moved to North Port, Florida in 2015 into a modest $120,000 home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a pool.
On Tuesday, Chris Laundrie was seen for the first time in several days, going out on a quick milk run, without saying a word to reporters.
