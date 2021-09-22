Could Brian Laundrie's Parents Face Legal Consequences? | Inside Edition

Could Brian Laundrie's Parents Face Legal Consequences?

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 3:02 PM PDT, September 22, 2021

Inside Edition spoke to lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Mark Geragos about the case.

Their son is a person of interest in the killing of Gabby Petitio, but Brian Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, have not spoken publicly — instead relaying messages only via their attorney.

They also refused to let the police talk to their son, leading to outrage from their neighbors in North Port, Florida.

Could they face legal charges?

Inside Edition spoke to lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Mark Geragos about the case.

“Do you think Brian's parents should be charged?” Inside Edition asked.

“I personally do not. I have not seen anything that leads me to believe that,” Geragos said.

“The only way Brian's parents could be charged is if they lied to the FBI, which is why their lawyers are doing the right thing — urging them not to speak to the FBI,” Dershowitz said.

So, who are the Laundries? They own "Juicer Services Inc.” — a company that specializes in selling and repairing juicers.

They used to live on Long Island, where Gabby and Brian met in high school. They moved to North Port, Florida in 2015 into a modest $120,000 home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a pool.

On Tuesday, Chris Laundrie was seen for the first time in several days, going out on a quick milk run, without saying a word to reporters.

Related Stories

Park Ranger Reportedly Told Gabby Petito to Reevaluate ‘Toxic’ Relationship During Utah Traffic Stop
Body Found in Wyoming Confirmed to Be Gabby Petito, Who Died by Homicide: FBI
New Details in Search Warrant Emerge of Disturbing and Eerie Texts From Gabby Petito's Cellphone
Meet the Amateur Sleuths Who Cracked Open the Gabby Petito CaseNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
1

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park

Crime
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
2

Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding

News
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
3

Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive

Crime
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
4

Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule

Investigative
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
5

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death

Entertainment
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
6

Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows

Crime